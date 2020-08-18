Kildare's Niall Carew, apppointed new Carlow boss
Former Sligo manager, and Kildare selector under Kieran McGeeney takes up a two year role
Niall Carew
Niall Carew has been ratified this evening as the new Carlow senior football manager.
The former Sligo boss, who was a selector with Kieran McGeeney in Kildare, is reported to be appointed for a two year period.
The St Kevin's man was selector/coach this year with Naas along with manager Niall Cronin.
A vastly experienced manager, coach and selector, Carew has a wealth of GAA knowledge and can be expected to drive on Carlow.
