Kildare's Niall Carew, apppointed new Carlow boss

Niall Carew has been ratified this evening as the new Carlow senior football manager.

The former Sligo boss, who was a selector with Kieran McGeeney in Kildare, is reported to be appointed for a two year period.

The St Kevin's man was selector/coach this year with Naas along with manager Niall Cronin.

A vastly experienced manager, coach and selector, Carew has a wealth of GAA knowledge and can be expected to drive on Carlow.