Kildare GAA: Opening four games of senior hurling championship down for decision

Senior club action returned this evening to Kildare with the four opening rounds of the Haven Hire SHC down for decision.

One of the most interesting games saw Eire Og Corrachoill come from a few points down to defeat Coill Dubh by a well deserved six points.

The boys in red ended the game with just 13 men with the dismissal, late on, of Johnny Byrne followed quickly by Declan Flaherty, both on straight red cards. Goals from Murray O'Byrne (first half) and two inside a minute midway through the second from Rory O'Neill and Barry Cormack saw EE CC over the line.

Confey caused a bit of a shock defeating Clane; Celbridge had a big win over Ardclough while county champions had their expected win over Leixlip.

RESULTS:

Haven Hire SHC Round 1

Celbridge 2-19 Ardclough 0-12; Éire Óg Corrachoill 3-8 Coill Dubh 0-11;

Naas 2-20 Leixliip 0-10; Confey 2-17 Clane 0-17.

Pittman Traffic IFC, Round 1

Clogherinkoe 2-14 Rathangan 1-14.