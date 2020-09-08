Kildare GAA: Athy edge Clane in a thriller
Naas too strong for Confey
Liam McGovern, Athy, and Dan Reilly, Clane, in close contact in this evening's SFC clash at Hawkfield
Athy and Clane served up the game of the championship, this evening, in Group A, Round 2 of the SFC in Hawkfield..
In a game laced with top class football and packed with some brilliant point taking, Athy led at the break by two, 0-10 t 0-8 but Clane came storming back and looked to have it in the bag when leading 0-17 to 0-15 with 60 minutes on the clock.
However in a storming finish that saw some six minutes of time added played, the boys in red hit the final three points from Brian Maher, Niall Kelly and a magnificent free from James Eaton to clinch it in 66 minute.
In the other SFC game this evening, Naas had too much for Confey winning in the end by 2-16 to 0-14, the goals coming from Dermot Hanafin and Luke Griffing.
Tonight's results:
Joe Mallon Motors SFC
Group A, Round 2: Athy 0-18 Clane 0-17.
Round 2 Group D: Naas 2-16 Confey 0-14.
Pittman Traffic IFC
Group B, Round 2: Nurney 2-13 Allenwood 0-17.
Group C, Round 2: Leixlip 4-14 Rathangan 1-9; Clogherinkoe 5-12 St Kevin's 0-9.
Tom Cross JFC
Group A, Round 2: Ardclough 3-9 Athgarvan 1-10; Caragh 2-12 Rathcoffey 0-7.
Group B, Round 2: Ballykelly 2-9 Castlemitchell 2-8.
