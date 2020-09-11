GAA, FAI and IRFU meet

Croke Park have issued a statement this afternoon following a meeting between themselves, the GAA, along with the IRFU and the FAI.

A joint statement issued following the meeting says: "The FAI, GAA and IRFU met today to discuss a collaborative approach to the development of a submission to Government on a road map for the safe return of supporters to stadia. It has been agreed that a further meeting will be held early next week, following the publication of the Government’s new road map for living with

COVID-19. This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together."