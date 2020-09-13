Kildae GAA: Sunday results and q/f pairings

The Kildare senior and intermediate football championships (Group stages) came to an end today and quarter finals, and relegation semi finals all decided.

There were no big shocks in either senior or intermediate and while Naas gave Celbridge a major scare playing some delightful football in the opening half, Celbridge, re-grouped, stepped up a gear and won by a point in the end.

Elsewhere there were wins for Round Towers, Athy and Clane.

JOE MALLON MOTORS SFC: Round 3 results

Celbridge 2-10 Naas 0-15; Round Towers 3-16 Confey 1-6; Athy 1-14 Monasterevan 0-10; Clane 0-13 Castledermot 0-12.

SFC quarter final draw: Sarsfields v Raheens; Moorefield v Johnstownbridge; Celbridge v Round Towers; Athy v Clane.

Relegation semi finals: Monasterevan v Confey; Eadestown v Maynooth.

PITTMAN TRAFFIC IFC: Round 3 results

Ballyteague 2-11 Straffan 1-11; Suncroft 4-16 Kilcock 1-10; Milltown 0-00 Ellistown 0-00; Kilcock 2-20 Ballymore Eustace 1-5.

Pittman Traffic quarter final pairings:

Allenwood v Leixlip; Two Mile House v Clogherinkoe; Ballytegue v Ballymore Eustace; Suncroft v Kilcock.

TOM CROSS JFC round 3 results

Caragh 6-17 Ardclough 0-8; Robertstown 3-12 Ballykelly 0-11; Rathcoffey 1-16 Rheban 1-10; Kill 2-12 Grangenolvan 2-5.