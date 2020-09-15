Kildare GAA: Mid-week fixture changes

There are some fixture changes including the postponement of one SHC game, due to a bereavement.

The following are the changes:

Tuesday September 15

2020 Manguard Plus Minor C Football Championship Suncroft v Round Towers

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 3, 8pm (Venue Change)



Fr. Prendegast Gaels v Rathangan Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, 7.45pm (Venue & Time Change)



Wednesday September 16

2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship Eire Og Corra Choill v Ardclough - postponed due to a bereavement.

Celbridge v Coill Dubh, Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, 20.15pm (Venue Change)