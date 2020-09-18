This weekend's Kildare, District Football League fixtures
Another full round of league games down for decision
FRIDAY SEP 18
KDFL Senior Division (Group A)
Clane United FC v Naas United FC, Doctors road, 8pM.
SATURDAY Sept 19
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Athy Town AFC v Coill Dubh AFC, AFC, Aldridge Park, 7.15pm.
Ace Sports Awards Masters, Div 1 (Group A)
Maynooth Town AFC v Coill Dubh AFC, Rathcoffey Rd, 5pm; Naas AFC v Newbridge Town AFC, Naas SC, 5pm.
Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 1 (Group B)
Clonmullion AFC v Sallins Celtic FC, M O Neill Park, 5pm; Athy Town AFC v Straffan AFC, Aldridge Park, 5pm.
Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 2
Rathangan AFC v Maynooth Town AFC, Canal rd, 5pm; Clane United FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Doctors rd, 5pm.
SUNDAY Sept 20
KDFL Senior Division (Group A)
Suncroft AFC v Redwood FC, Comm Grds, 11am; Ballycane Celtic FC v Rathangan AFC, Ballycane Park, 11am.
KDFL Senior Division (Group B)
Kilcullen AFC v Monread FC, Avondale, 11am; Clonmullion AFC v Kildare Town AFC, M O’Neill Park, 2pm; Castle Villa AFC (Idle).
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Kilcock Celtic FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Bawnogues, 11am; Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Newbridge FC, Snigs Brogan Park, 11am; Arlington FC (idle).
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1 (Group A)
Bush Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Fortfield Park, 11am; Allenwood Celtic v Newbridge Hotspurs FC (Yellow), Killina Rd, 11am.
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1 (Group B)
Coill Dubh AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs (Black), Cusack Park, 11am; Suncroft AFC v Straffan AFC, Comm Grds, 2pm; Galhoy FC (Idle).
Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 2 (Group A)
Old Fort Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Portlaoise College, 11am; Arlington FC v Newbridge United FC, Castle Park, 11am; Castle Villa AFC (idle).
Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 2 (Group B)
Athy Town AFC v St. Anthony’s FC Youths, Aldridge Park, 11am; Redwood FC v Moone Celtic FC, Clongorey, 2pm; Sallins Celtic FC (idle).
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Edenderry Town AFC v Athy Town AFC, Fr Paul Park, 2pm; Sallins Celtic FC v Rathangan AFC, Millbank, 2pm; Clane United FC (idle).
