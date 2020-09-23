Kildare's Peter Kelly announces his retirement from inter-county

Peter Kelly (Kildare) has announced his retirement from inter-county football this evening.

In a twitter message, ,the defender thanked all over the years from when he made his initial inter-county debut in the AFL against Meath in 2010, a year he want on to win an All Star, under manager Kieran McGeeney.

An accomplished defender, Peter gave it his all in every game he played in his 11 years stint.

An accomplished footballer, Pete Kelly always freely gave of his time, regardless after losing or winning, to the press and in particular the local press. He has represented his family, his club Two Mile House and his county with honour and distinction during his time with Kildare.

Peter thanked all the managers he played under; his fellow players and while, as he says himself "we may never have reached the Promised Land but it is now always about the destination but the journey."

A true talented and genuine player and a gentleman to boot.