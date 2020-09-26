Kildare GAA: Athy and Moorefield book final spots
Champs, Sarsfields crash out; Moores, once again, get better of Celbridge
Mark Dempsey in control for Moorefield against Celbridge
Athy caused a major shock this afternoon with a fully deserved three point win over county champions Sarsfields in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi finals at St Conleth's Park this afternoon, while Moorefield, booked a final place when disposing of a strong Celbridge challenge.
Moorefield, without influential midfielder, Aaron Masterson, dug deep and showed grit and determination, before coming from a point down to score the final three points of the game.
Meanwhile Sarsfields went out with a bit of a whimper, as Athy, playing some delightful football with pace and purpose, with a Niall Kelly second half goal setting up the victory.
The final is set for next Saturday at 4.30, preceded by the IFC decider at 2 pm.
RESULTS:
Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi final:
Moorefield 0-14 Celbridge 1-9;
Athy 1-10 Sarsfields 0-10.
Joe Mallon Motors SFC Relegation semi final:
Confey 2-11 Monasterevan 0-6.
