Eadestown crowned Kildare Ladies senior champs

Eadestown were crowned Kildare Ladies SFC champions on Saturday following their two point win over Sarsfields in a cracking final in Hawkfield.

Maynooth prevailed in the intermediate while Kill had an impressive victory over Na Fianna in the Junior A decider.

Full rsults:

LADIES SENIOR CHAMPIONSIP FINAL

Eadestown 1-13 Sarsfields 0-14

LADIES INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSIP FINAL

Maynooth 3-11 Kilcullen 1-14

JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kill 2-13 Na Fianna 1-7.

Full reports in this week's Leinster Leader.



Junior C Champ semi finals

Ellistown 5-11 Castledermot 3-06

Two Mile House 4.07 Sallins 1.09