Eadestown crowned Kildare Ladies senior champs
Intermediate and junior also decided
Eadestown Hazel McLoughlin skips her way through the Sarsfields challenges during the Ladies Senior Football Championship Final
Eadestown were crowned Kildare Ladies SFC champions on Saturday following their two point win over Sarsfields in a cracking final in Hawkfield.
Maynooth prevailed in the intermediate while Kill had an impressive victory over Na Fianna in the Junior A decider.
Full rsults:
LADIES SENIOR CHAMPIONSIP FINAL
Eadestown 1-13 Sarsfields 0-14
LADIES INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSIP FINAL
Maynooth 3-11 Kilcullen 1-14
JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
Kill 2-13 Na Fianna 1-7.
Full reports in this week's Leinster Leader.
Junior C Champ semi finals
Ellistown 5-11 Castledermot 3-06
Two Mile House 4.07 Sallins 1.09
