Kildare IFC final: Clogherinkoe crowned champs
Kilcock lose out by a single point
Clogherinkoe Mark Nolan races at Luke Sheridan Kilcock during the Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Final played at St Conleths Park, Newbridge
Clogherinkoe, despite the absence of star forward Jack Robinson, defeated Kilcock this afternoon to capture the Pittman Traffic IFC, defeating Kilcock by a single point at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.
In a game that swing in favour of both teams throughout the game, Kilcock led by a single point at the break (0-7 to 0-6).
The sides were level at 0-11 apiece on 57 minutes before Clogherinkoe kicked on with points from Cein McMonagle (2) and Sean Nolan to win on a final score line of Clogherinkoe 0-14 Kilcock 0-13.
Scorers: Clogherinkoe, Cein McMonagle 0-5 (3 frees), Mark Nolan 0-3, Ciaran Gravin 0-2 (1 free), Mark Grehan 0-1, Daniel Grehan 0-1, Sean Nolan 0-1, Killian Galligan 0-1.
Kilcock, Shane O'Rourke 0-6 (2 frees), Darren Acton 0-2, Ciarán Murray 0-1 (mark), Luke Sheridan 0-1, Jason Gibbons 0-1, David Duke 0-1, Eoin Mulhall 0-1 (free),
CLOGHERINKOE: Keith Wilkinson; Conor Grehan, Elian Scanlon, Mikey Barea; Aedan Boyle, Gavin Scanlon, cpt., Killian Galligan; Mark Grehan, Daniel Grehan; Eanan Lynch, Ciaran Gravin, Joe Mulraney, Jack Robinson, Cein McMonaghla, Mark Nolan. Subs: Eoghan McMonagle for Conor Grehan (33 minutes); Sean Nolan for Robert Dunne (39 minutes); Glenn Basnett for Mikey Barea (59 minutes); Andrew Heduvan for Killigan Galligan (62 minutes).
KILCOCK: Ciarán Heneghan; Luke Sheridan, Eamonn Fitzpatrick, Sean Eves; Mark Durkan, Jason Gibbons, Sean Maguire; Chris McCarthy, Darren Acton; Daragh McArdle, David Duke, Daniel Courtney; Shane O'Rourke, Ciarán Murray, Paul O'Brien. Subs: Findlay Nairn for Darrren Action (45 minutes); Eoin Mulhall for (45 minutes); Conor Sheridan for Chris McCarthy (53 minutes); Marcus Duke for Daniel Courtney (58 minutes).s
REFEREE: Brendan Cawley.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on