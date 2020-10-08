Kildare golfers on Ireland High Performance panels

The Golf Ireland High Performance Committee has announced details of its development and high performance programmes for the 2020-2021 season.

Golf Ireland has identified a clear pathway for all golfers to follow in the development of their game. The programme aims to equip players with the necessary skills to help them participate in the sport for life.

It also aims to provide opportunities for players to achieve their full potential, from basic competencies to representatives honours and ultimately becoming a professional golfer, if that is what they wish to do.

GUI National Coach Neil Manchip said: "Players taking their first steps towards personal progression right up to our emerging Professional golfers will be supported in the Golf Ireland pathway. This support varies and includes financial grants, resource provision, coaching and mentorship."

Amont the various catetories are Team Irealnd, Men and Women High Performance, U18Boys and Girls High Performance along with various Provncial Boys and Girls Development programmes.

The 2021 Team Ireland personnell will be announced shortly but amont the other players in various categories are: Women's High Performance, Laurence Walsh (Castlewaden) who is from Kill; Leinster Boys (U15) Performance Development, Calum Duane (Royal Curragh);