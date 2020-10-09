Kildare MMA fighter Dylan Logan features in Bellator Paris fight night this Saturday

Kildare Mixed Martial Artist Dylan Logan will fight on the undercard of this Saturday evening’s historic Bellator fight night in Paris.

It will be the first major MMA event in the country after the sport was legalised earlier this year.

Newbridge man Logan (4-4-0), who fights out of SBG Ireland, takes on French fighter William Gomis in a featherweight bout at the Accor Arena. The fight will be streamed live on the Bellator YouTube channel.

Logan suffered a first-round loss to Callum Murrie at Bellator 240 in the Three Arena last February - the last MMA event in Ireland before lockdown. It was his first loss in the promotion, after two previous submission wins last year.

Bellator Paris: Euro Series will be headlined by the heavyweight clash of Cheik Kongo v Tim Johnson. Streaming of the prelims starts at 5.45pm.

Bellator will stage two back-to-back fight nights tomorrow night in France. Michael Venom Page will take on Ross Houston at a 175lb catchweight to headline the four-fight Bellator 248 card, which will be broadcast tomorrow afternoon.

The event will also be the first series of MMA fights to be broadcast on the BBC in the UK.

Logan is one of three Irish fighters featured tomorrow - Drogheda’s Ciaran Clarke and Moroccan Ilias Bulud, who is based in Dublin, are also in action.

Newbridge man Dylan Logan faced off against opponent William Gomes at Friday's weigh-in