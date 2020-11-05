Kildare GAA: Straffan continues to make huge strides

Straffan GAA has ambitious plans to support one of Kildare’s fastest growing villages.

Straffan currently has nearly 200 new homes either under construction or where planning permission has been granted/applied for. There-fore, the Club needs to expand to accommodate the additional demand.

Earlier this year the Club’s Executive identified an opportunity to purchase an additional 5.45 acres of land adjoining the Club’s existing grounds. The Club is now embarking upon a fund raiser to raise €100,000 to assist with the purchase and develop-

ment of this land and is now seeking the support of the local community and businesses alike.

The most recent enhancement to be delivered is Straffan GAA’s new floodlit 500 metre secure all-weather walking track along with an automated pedestrian gate. The walking track will be open to everyone daily from early mornings to late evenings.

This is the latest in a number of successful projects undertaken by the Club over the past three years. These successes include moving the main pitch, the construction of a state of the art 4,000m2 fully enclosed & floodlit astro-turf pitch which can be configured in numerous ways and is now being fully utilised by both club members and extended community.

Only recently the club opened a 6-metre high skills wall along with a smaller fully enclosed 360m2 astro-turf pitch.

To date, the Club has invested in excess of €600,000 in these new facilities which have been funded by the generous support of the community and local businesses together with gaining Leader, Sports Capital and GAA Grant funding.

Commenting on Straffan GAA’s developments, Chairperson John Neenan, said “our Club has given a sense of belonging and connection to people of Straffan for 135

years.

“The GAA prospers because of its honesty in responding to new challenges. Behind this is the support of the local community and businesses who have generously provided much valued time and financial support over many, many years.

“The strength of our Club down through the years has been its response to changes, over the past three years several significant developments have been completed - all of which are a response to our community’s needs.

Straffan GAA is ready to now provide the additional facilities needed both for present and future generations.”