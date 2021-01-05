In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Aintree hero and top jockey, Naas native, Niall 'Slippers' announces his retirement. We chat with the Grand National winner about his career, his big moments as he plans to next move in his career.

GAA: Possible delay for the return to training for inter-county footballers and hurlers, due to Covid-19.

Rugby: No finals but Newbridge College players welcome the Bank of Ireland Senior and Junior Cups as players achievements are marked.

Ladies: Changes at the top of Kildare Ladies Gaelic Football.

Kildare Racing News: a look back at last week's racing from a local point of view; along with the upcoming fixtures.

Greyhounds: Extensive review of the last meeting of 2020 at Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

