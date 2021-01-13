Naas Races: Bob Olinger takes the honours in Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle

It was a double delight for the red-hot team of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore at Naas, with the highlight being the resounding victory of Bob Olinger in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

The son of the Rathbarry Stud housed Sholokhov had followed up an eye-catching debut second over just two miles to Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, with a facile maiden triumph when stepped up to two and a half at Navan and the 6/4 favourite confirmed his class with a six-and-a-half-length triumph over the Willie Mullins-trained Blue Lord, with Gavin Cromwell’s Gabynako keeping on for third having made the running.

Blackmore, who brought her tally for the season to 67 winners, shadowed Paul Townend throughout as the champion battled to keep a lid on the ultra-keen Blue Lord. In contrast, Bob Olinger was expending no more energy than required and when Townend kicked for home turning in, he was quickly joined by Bob Olinger who responded impressively to a tap down the neck.

The Robcour-owned six-year-old had moved a couple of lengths clear when spring-heeled at the last and most impressive in testing going was the manner in which he sprinted all the way to the line to prevail by six and a half lengths from a rival who clearly has his own bright future ahead of him.

“I’m delighted for Brian Acheson and Robcour,” said Blackmore. “He puts a lot into this game and it’s great that he gets rewarded with a Grade 1 winner and a horse like that for the future.

Full results:

12.50: Irish Stallion Farms EBG (M) Beginner S'ch

1: Miss Pernickety (4/7) Joseph O'Brien (JJ Slevin); 2: New Money 14/1; 3: Rosfoyle 100/1.#

1.20: Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice S'chase

1: Energumene 10/11 WP Mullins (P Townend); 2: Captain Guinness 7/4; 3: Blackbow 5/1.

1.50: Eastcoast Seafood & Gouldings H'cap

1: Epson Du Houx 9/4 Henry De Bromhead (Rachael Blackmore); 2: Jack Hackett 12/1; 3: Chalky White 10/3.

2.20: Lawlor's Of Naas Hurdle (Grade 1)

1: Bob Olinger 6/4 Henry De Bromhead (Rachael Blackmore); 2: Blue Lord 4/1; 3 Gabynako 13/2.

2.50: INH Stallion owners EBF Madien H'urdle

1: On Eagles Wings 2/1 T E Hyde (Mr H C Swan); 2: Captain Kangaroo 5/2; 3: Limestone Rock 14/1.

3.20: Adare Manor Opportunity H'cap Hurdle

1: Uisce Solas 5-1 Declan Queally (C P McNamara); 2: Castle Town House 8/1; 3: I Don't Get It 100/1.

3.50: Rushe's Supervalu (Pro-Am) INH Flat race

1: Belle Metal 9/4 W P Mullins (Miss J Townend); 2: Captain Conby 10/1; 3: Eyewitness 5/1.