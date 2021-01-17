Kildare's Eric Donovan in line for title bout

“IT came out of the blue” said Athy's Eric Donovan, when he received word on New Year's Eve that he has been promoted to no. 1 mandated boxer to challenge for the EU European super featherweight title, a step that hopefully will see him move in the right direction for a tilt at the prestigious EBU European crown.

Once the current Europe-wide restrictions are eased that fight will go ahead against Maltese native Haithem Lamouz.

And in another very positive development the popular Athy man has been unveiled as the new Health and Well-Being ambassador for the BearingPoint company.

Donovan, who is now under head coach Paschal Collins and joined up with the Celtic Warrior camp.

It was a move he felt that he needed, to get more experience into his camp and with Collins' reputation, is more than hopeful that will add to his armour.

And in another boost Donovan has also linking up with BearingPoint, a company he worked with during the first lockdown holding fitness classes online for their employees.

Eric commented, “I am really honoured to be appointed the Health and Well-Being Brand Ambassador for Bearing

Point and really looking forward to sharing my stories and experiences with the staff of BearingPoint and supporting them on their health and wellness journey and am thankful to BearingPoint for all of their support”

2020 was no doubt a tough year but it is certainly positives all round for the popular boxer in 2021 and beyond.