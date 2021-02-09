In this week's Leinster Leader
Kildare GAA 'thinking outside the box' for St Conleth's Park funding
Delegates at the February meeting of Kildare Co. Board were informed that while grant funding from Croke Park and Leinster Council is currently at a stand still, the board is 'thinking outside the box' in a bid to get the project up and running.
The meeting was told that a government initiative titled the Immigrant Programme Programme is being looked at presently to gain additional funding to the already secured Government funding, the board's (Kildare GAA) own in-put of substantial savings along with bank loans, already negotiated, and the expected GAA grants.
Lilies turn to Dub's, on the double.
New Kildare minor football manager boss appointed.
Comment: Alan D does his own version of Tony H (Tommy Callaghan);
Our weekly Kildare Racing scene, plus a look back on the Dublin Racing Festival.
Newbridge dogs: Celbridge Larkin family on a roll!
GAA Books: Athy teacher's four book deal on fictional GAA star; plus, John Joe O'Reilly and his Kildare GAA connection.
All that and much much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on