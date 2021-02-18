Be Ready To Play new initiative for GAA, LGPA and Camogie players

The Gaelic Games family today launched ‘Be Ready to Play’, a Coaching and Sport Science programme in association with UPMC, official healthcare partner of the GAA and GPA, that will be delivered via webinars, website programmes, instructional videos and live online sessions.

The programme is a holistic coaching and performance plan that will be of great benefit to all club coaches and players, male, female, adult, and youth alike.

It will help them return to training post Covid in a way that will hopefully increase enjoyment, performance, and participation, while simultaneously reducing the risk of injury.

The programme will initially be tailored to help people be active in lockdown, then progress towards a development phase and a prepare to play phase before culminating in a prepare to perform phase which will help players be at their peak for important matches.

Shane Flanagan, the GAA’s Director of Coaching & Games Development, said: “Be Ready to Play has been developed to support and optimise the opportunity presented through this pandemic whereby all clubs will be preparing in unison - a heretofore unusual feature within the Gaelic Games landscape.

“The programme is exceptionally well-designed and is holistic in its content and delivery and above all tailored with the club player and coach in mind. The programme will be adaptive to mirror changes in public health guidelines. As a current senior coach with my club, I am very much looking forward to engaging in this programme and learning from the best practice advice and guidance - which are so important in terms of sustaining my own and our club players motivation. The programme has the potential to leave a legacy by providing collateral to support future player and coach development initiatives."

The ‘Be Ready to Play’ programme will commence on March 2 with a live broadcast to outline the programme available and the schedule of coaching and sports science webinars. This will be presented by Des Ryan and others after which registration to participate in the programme will open.