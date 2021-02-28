Celbridge GAA unique fund raising effort

Celbridge GAA are fundraising for a major reboot of the Club’s Gym facilities, to make it relevant to the training needs of members.

The concept of the fundraiser is to purchase a Floor Tile at the value of €40. This can be purchased per person, household, couple, etc. With the end goal of gaining as many 'tiles' as possible to tile the whole floor and also to buy much needed modern gym equipment.

Once the gym works begin, there is a commitment by all adult teams to aim to improve the current gym accessibility and scheduling to suit both female and male club members.

The club hopes this will benefit all and really appreciate the support going forward to improve the gym facilities at the club.

To get involved go to:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ celbridge-gaa-gym-fundraiser