CHELTENHAM
ALL THE CHELTENHAM RESULTS FOR DAY 1 OF THE 2021 FESTIVAL
Honeysuckle at Cheltenham in 2020 - Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
1.20pm - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle
1st Appreciate It 8/11
2nd Ballyadam 6/1
3 For Pleasure 40/1
1.55pm - Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase
1st Shishkin 4/9
2nd Eldorado Allen 33/1
3rd Captain Guinness 10/1
2.30pm - Ultima Handicap Chase
1st Vintage Clouds 28/1
2nd Happygolucky 10/3
3rd Aye Right 11/2
4th Cepage 14/1
3.05pm - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
1st Honeysuckle 11/10
2nd Sharjah 11/1
3rd Epatante 4/1
3.40pm - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle
1 Black Tears 11/1
2 Concertista 10/11
3 Roksana 3/1.
4.15pm - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
1 Jeff Kidder 80/1
2 Saint Sam 9/2
3 Elham Valley 66/1.
4.50pm - Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase
1 Galvin 7/2
2 Next Destination 3/1
3 Escaria Ten 11/4
