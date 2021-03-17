CHELTENHAM DAY 2
Rachel and Bob off to second day flyer
Henry De Bromhead trains opening favourite
Rachel Blackmore
Jockey Rachel Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead got the Irish off to the perfect star on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with Bob Olinger recording a comfortable win over the Paul Townend ridden Gaillard Du Mesni, while Bravemansgame coming in third sport.
1.20: BALLYMORE NOCICES' HURDLE Grade 1
1 Bob Olinger (6/4)
2 Gaillard Du Mensil 9/4
3 Bravemansgme 4/1.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on