Cheltenham: Day 3 all the results

Another mighty day for Rachael Blackmore

Willie Mullins wins second race at Gowran Park

Rachael Blackmore, on the mark again

13.20: March Novices' Chase

1 Chantry House 9/1 Nico de Boinville/ Nicky Henderson

2 Fusil Raffles 14/1

3 Asterion Forlonge 14/1.

13.55 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle

1 Milliner 12/1 Rachael Blackmore/ Henry de Bromhead

2 The Bosses Oscar 100/3

3 Come On Teddy 10/1.

14.30 Ryanair Chase

1 Allaho 3/1 Rachael Blackmore/ Willie Mullins

2 Fakir D'oudairies 11/2

3 Tornado Flyer 25/1.

15.05 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

1 Flooring Porter Jonathan Moore/ Gavin Cromwell 12/1

2 Sir De Berlais 5/1

3 Paisley Park 9/4.

15.40: Paddy Power Plate Chase

1 The Shunter Jordan Gainford/ Emmet Mullins 9/4

2 Farclas 5/1

3 Top Notch 50/1.

16.15: Parnell Properties Mares' Novices Hurdle

1 Telmesomething Girl Rachael Blackmore / Henry de Bromhead 5/1

2 Magic Daze 22/1

3 Mighty Blue 12/1

16.50: Fluke Walwyn Kim Muire Challenge Cup

1 Mount Ida Jack Kennedy/ Denise Foster 3/1

2 Cloudy Glen 33/1

3 Shantou Flyer 11/2