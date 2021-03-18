Cheltenham: Day 3 all the results
Another mighty day for Rachael Blackmore
Rachael Blackmore, on the mark again
13.20: March Novices' Chase
1 Chantry House 9/1 Nico de Boinville/ Nicky Henderson
2 Fusil Raffles 14/1
3 Asterion Forlonge 14/1.
13.55 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle
1 Milliner 12/1 Rachael Blackmore/ Henry de Bromhead
2 The Bosses Oscar 100/3
3 Come On Teddy 10/1.
14.30 Ryanair Chase
1 Allaho 3/1 Rachael Blackmore/ Willie Mullins
2 Fakir D'oudairies 11/2
3 Tornado Flyer 25/1.
15.05 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle
1 Flooring Porter Jonathan Moore/ Gavin Cromwell 12/1
2 Sir De Berlais 5/1
3 Paisley Park 9/4.
15.40: Paddy Power Plate Chase
1 The Shunter Jordan Gainford/ Emmet Mullins 9/4
2 Farclas 5/1
3 Top Notch 50/1.
16.15: Parnell Properties Mares' Novices Hurdle
1 Telmesomething Girl Rachael Blackmore / Henry de Bromhead 5/1
2 Magic Daze 22/1
3 Mighty Blue 12/1
16.50: Fluke Walwyn Kim Muire Challenge Cup
1 Mount Ida Jack Kennedy/ Denise Foster 3/1
2 Cloudy Glen 33/1
3 Shantou Flyer 11/2
