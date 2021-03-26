Athy's Joey Carbery starts for Munster in PRO14 decider

Athy's Joey Carbery starts for Munster; Johnny Sexton on the bench for Leinster as these fierce rivals go head-to-head in Saturday's PRO 14 decider at The RDS, with a 5 pm start.

Overall Munster will be at full strength while Leinster have decided to leave some of their international players on the replacement bench as they bid to continue their winning sequence against the boys in red.

Joey Carbery, who impressed during his first start for Munster two weeks ago, after a 13 month lay-off with initially an ankle injury and then a wrist problem. Peter O'Mahony is also back and will lead the side, while Keith Earls, Conor Murray and CJ Standar will also start.

Meanwhile Leo Cullen has opted to also leave Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ryan Baird on the bench while also without injured trio James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Josh Cullen, while second row, Devin Toner will break the Leinster appearance record earning his 262 cap for his province; going ahead of Gordon D'Arcy.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Rory O'Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (C); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O'Mahony (C), CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O'Donoghue, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.