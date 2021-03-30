Easing of restrictions likely on sporting front in near future;

Athy native, Hilda Breslin, set to take over Presidency of Camogie Association and discusses the state of the game; amalgamation with GAA and LGFA and much more;

Racing: A look back on the racing week from a Kildare perspective.

HRI are on the look out for a new CEO as Brian Kavanagh is to retire later in the year;

Top trainer and jockey, Tom Taffee, announces his retirement.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.