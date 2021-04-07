Kildare Ladies League fixtures announced

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association are the first out of the blocks with their proposed fixtures for the 2021 Lidle Ladies National Football League.

With last season's league abandoned, and after the lockdown, there will be huge interest in the Ladies League this year, which is proposed to get under way on Sunday May 23. The League will be played in groups of four, on three consecutive weekends, followed by semi finals, a break of one week and the final.

Kildare will operate in Division 3B.

The following are the divisions which have been comprised in regional fashion to minimise travelling.

Division 1A: Galway, Mayo Donegal, Westmeath.

Division 1B: Cork, Dublin, Tipperary, Waterford.

Division 2A Kerry, Meath, Wexford, Clare.

Division 2B: Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh, Cavan.

Division 3A: Down, Roscommon Sligo, Fermanagh.

Division 3B: Kildare Laois, Longford, Wicklow.

Division 4A: Louth, Leitrim, Antrim, Derry.

Division 4B: Carlow, Offaly, Limerick.

Confirmation of initial details for the 2021 Lidl National Leagues follow the recent Government announcement that inter-county training can resume from April 19, for ‘sanctioned and organised adult inter-county National Gaelic Games Leagues.’