WATCH: Final moments as Rachael Blackmore rides home the winner in the Grand National

"Aren't we so lucky to have her? They broke the mould after her - she's brilliant."



Henry de Bromhead salutes Rachael Blackmore as she makes Grand National history on Minella Times

History in the Grand National@rachaelblackmor becomes the first female rider to win the £750,000 Randox Grand National aboard Minella Times @AintreeRaces

A 1-2 for @HenrydeBromhead too

