WATCH: Final moments as Rachael Blackmore rides home the winner in the Grand National

1-2 for Henry de Bromhead as Ted Walshe's Any Second Now is third

CREDIT: Racing TV

Check out the closing moments of the Aintree Grand National below: 

Read also: REACTION: 'I don't feel male or female right now,' says Tipp jockey Rachael Blackmore

"Aren't we so lucky to have her? They broke the mould after her - she's brilliant."

Henry de Bromhead salutes Rachael Blackmore as she makes Grand National history on Minella Times

History in the Grand National@rachaelblackmor becomes the first female rider to win the £750,000 Randox Grand National aboard Minella Times @AintreeRaces

A 1-2 for @HenrydeBromhead too pic.twitter.com/RRIsIdKFjA

