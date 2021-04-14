Kildare Ladies and Camogie National league fixtures announced

Both the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association have released fixtures for national league competitions for 2021.

With all inter-county (senior) players returning to training on Monday next (April 19) both the Ladies and Camogie associations have wasted little time in announcing the commencement dates for their Leagues.

LGFA

The Lidl Ladies National Football League will commence on May 23, Kildare operating in Division 3B with the fixtures as follows:

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3B, Round 1: May 23, 2021, Laois (H) v Kildare; Longford (H) v Wicklow;

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3B, Round 2: May 30, 2021: Longford (H) v Laois; Wicklow (H) v Kildare;

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3B, Round 3: June 6, 2021 (Bank Holiday weekend) Kildare (H) v Longford; Wicklow (H) v Laois.

Relegation Play-off: June 12, 13;

Semi Finals: June 12, 13.

Final: June 26, 27

CAMOGIE

Meanwhile the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues will commence on May 15, Kildare will be operating from Division 4 (Group B), along with Louth, Roscommon and Mayo.

The fixtures are as follows:

Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 4: Round 1: Saturday May 15, 2021 Group 2: Kildare v Louth, Roscommon v Mayo;

Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Round 2: Saturday May 22, 2021, Group B, Mayo v Kildare, Louth v Roscommon;

Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Round 3: Saturday May 29, 2021, Group B, Mayo v Louth, Kildare v Roscommon.

Back matches and play-offs if required:

Saturday June 5, back matches/ play-offs.

Semi finals: Saturday June 12, 2021.

Final: Saturday June 19, 2021

Final, replay, if required: Saturday/ Sun June 26, 27,