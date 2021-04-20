Leinster SFC: Kildare to play winners of Offaly v Louth
Open draw for last four
Con Kavanagh of Kildare is tackled by Shane Walsh of Meath during the Leinster SFC semi final 2020 at Croke Park
The draw for the 2021 Leinster Senior Football Championship was held this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 with Kildare drawn against the winners of first round clash of Offaly v Louth.
Champions, Dublin, are looking to make it an incredible 11 wins on the trot and 17 wins since 2002 and will play the winners of Wicklow v Wexford in the quarter final.
The full draw:
Round 1: Offaly v Louth; Wicklow v Wexford; Carlow v Longford;
Quater final: Kildare v Offaly/Louth; Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford; Laois v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow/Longford.
Semi final: open draw with last four are known.
