Kildare GAA: Team training for adults set to resume

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to announcement this evening that all sport adult team training will be allowed to recommence from Monday May 10.

It will be a huge step forward for all codes but at this time of year, especially GAA.

Inter-county training returned two weeks ago with Allianz league action due in early May.

Club players will be given around four weeks to get themselves into shape with club league action expected to commence the first or second week in June.

It is understood that at the minute no spectators will be allowed at club games.