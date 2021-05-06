Kildare's Tadhg Beirne named for Lions Tour as Sexton misses out

Eadestown's Tadhg Beirne has been named on Warren Gatland's 37 man panel for the upcoming Lions Tour. It will be the Kildare player's first Lions experience.

Eight Ireland players have been named but Ireland captain, Johnny Sexton, has failed to make the cut.

Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Conor Murray are the three Ireland backs, with Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Andrew Porter making up the forward contingent; the breakdown being 11 English players, 10 Welsh and eight Scots joining the Irish contingent.

Welsh captain and lock Alun Wyn Jones will captain the squad.

The full squad is: 2021 British and Irish Lions squad: Josh Adams (Wales), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Dan Biggar (Wales), Elliot Daly (England), Gareth Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Chris Harris (Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Conor Murray (Ireland), Ali Price (Scotland), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales), Finn Russell (Scotland), Duhan Van Der Merwe (Scotland), Anthony Watson (England), Liam Williams (Wales), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Jack Conan (Ireland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Tom Curry (England), Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Taulupe Faletau (Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Jamie George (England), Iain Henderson (Ireland), Jonny Hill (England), Maro Itoje (England), Wyn Jones (Wales), Courtney Lawes (England), Ken Owens (Wales), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Sam Simmonds (England), Rory Sutherland (Scotland), Justin Tipuric (Wales), Mako Vunipola (England), Hamish Watson (Scotland), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, capt).