Jack O'Connor reveals much changed Kildare panel for 2021

David Hyland (Athy) has retained the captaincy of Kildare senior footballers for the 2021 season as manager Jack O'Connor named a 35-man panel for the upcoming Allianz Football League (Division 2) and the Leinster Championship. Celbridge man, Mick O'Grady is also again named as vice captain.

There are many familiar faces missing, for various reasons, some retirement, some injured and some who could not commit on this occasion.

From the side that lost to Meath in last season's Leinster SFC semi final missing are Mattie Byrne (Defence Forces Tour of Duty); Ben McCormack (work commitments); Keith Cribbin (retirement) and Johnny Byrne (retirement) are all out.

There is also a change in the back room management team with Ross Glavin stepping away for family reasons, being replaced by former Offaly senior manager, Emmet McDonnell.

There are a few injury concerns that will see the likes of Fergal Conway, James Robinson and Niall Kelly unavailable for the opening league game on Saturday week against Cork.

The full panel reads:

Aaron Masterson (Moorefield), Adam Steed (St Lauarence's), Alex Beirne (Naas), Barry Kelly (Athy), Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Chris Byrne (Clane), Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields), Conor Hartley (Sarsfields), Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge), Daragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Darragh Malone (Allenwood), David Hyland cpt (Athy), Eoin Doyle (Naas), Fergal Conway (Celbridge), Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe), Jack Sargent (Eadestown), James Robinson (Round Towers), Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague), Kevin Feely (Athy), Kevin Flynn (Celbridge), Liam Power (Raheens), Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge), Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), Mark Donnellan (Maynooth), Mark Glynn (St Laurence's), Mick O'Grady (Celbridge), Neil Flynn (Maynooth), Niall Kelly (Athy), Paddy Brophy (Celbridge), Paddy McDermott (Naas), Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge), Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield), Shane O'Sullivan (Clane), Shea Ryan (Sarsfields).