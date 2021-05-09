Kildare hurling management announce 2021 panel

Kildare hurling manager, David Herity, and his management team have announced their 2021 squad and it consists of 34 players in total, ten from county champions Naas.

There are five new additions, Declan O'Flaherty and Johnny Byrne (Coill Dubh), James Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill) along with Conor Nolan (Maynooth). Gerry Keegan (Celbridge), who returned last season from travelling but picked up a cruciate injury that saw him sidelined for the year.

The full panel reads:

Brian Byrne, cpt:

Caolan Smith (Clane)

Cathal Derivan (Leixlip)

Cathal Dowling (Naas)

Cathal McCabe (Maynooth)

Cian Forde (Maynooth)

Cian Shanahan (Clane)

Colm Chan (Confey)

Conor Dowling (Naas)

Conor Kielty (EO/CC)

Conor Nolan (Maynooth)

David Slattery (Confey)

Declan Flaherty (Coill Dubh)

Gerry Keegan (Celbridge)

Jack Sheridan (Naas)

Jack Travers (Leixlip)

James Burke (Naas)

James Dolan (EO/CC)

Johnny Byrne (Coill Dubh)

Kevin Aherne (Naas)

Kevin Whelan (Naas)

Liam Dempsey (EO/CC)

Mark Delaney (Coill Dubh)

Mark Doyle (Clane)

Niall Ó Muineacháin (Celbridge)

Paddy McKenna (Clane)

Paul Divilly (Confey)

Rian Boran (Naas)

Rory O'Neill (EO/CC)

Ross Kelly (Naas)

Sean Christanseen (Clane)

Sean Whelan (Ardclough)

Shane Ryan (Naas)

Simon Leacy (Naas)

Tadhg Forde (Maynooth)

BACKROOM:

Manager: David Herity;

Selectors: Declan O'Toole, Ronan

McWilliams, Paul Dermody;

S&C: Paul O'Donovan;

Physio: Laura Talty;

Performance Analyst: Colm & Stephen

Nolan;

Video Analyst: Stephen Sheeran;

Kitman: Richie Hogan.