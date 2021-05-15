Lilies down the Rebels

Kildare got their 2021 Allianz Football League off to the perfect with an impressive four point win over Cork at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Cork dominated for long periods of the opening half but Kildare hung in and gradually grew into the game and in fact led at the break, taking the lead for the first time just before the interval.

Kildare dominated for long periods of the second half and a well worked goal from Kevin Flynn sent them on their way on 50 minutes. Ten minutes later and goal number two arrived, a well worked effort involving Neil Flynn, Darragh Kirwan ended with Jimmy Hyland firing the ball to the empty net.

It was just a matter of what Kildare would win at that stage and while Cork hit back late with a few points the results was never in doubt.

Final score: Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14.

Scorers: Kildare, Kevin Flynn 1-0, Daniel Flynn 0-2, Neil Flynn 0-3 (2 frees, 45), Luke Flynn 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-2, Jimmy Hyland 1-2 (1 free, 1 mark), Darragh Kirwan 0-2,



Cork, Cathal O'Mahony 0-6 (5 frees), John O'Rourke 0-2, Brian Hurley 0-2 (2 frees), Ian Maguire 0-2, Kevin O'Driscoll 0-1, Ciaran Sheehan 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland cpt., Ryan Houlihan; Luke Flynn, Aaron Masterson; Alex Beirne, Daniel Flynn, Paul Cribbin; Jimmy Hyland, Kevin Feely, Darragh Kirwan. Subs: Neil Flynn for Daniel Flynn 30 minutes); Con Kavanagh for Ryan Houlihan (51 minutes); Fergal Conway for Luke Flynn (54 minutes); Conor Hartley for Alex Beirne (54 minutes); Darragh Malone for Paul Cribbin (66 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan for Jimmy Hyland (67 minutes); Brian McLoughlin for Darragh Kirwan (71 minutes).



CORK: Micheál Martin; Daniel O'Mahony, Sean Meehan, Kevin Flahive; Paul Walsh, Sean Powter, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Kevin O'Driscoll; Colm O'Callaghan, Sean White, Ruairí Deane; John O'Rourke, Brian Hurley, Cathail O'Mahony. Subs: Brian Hartnett for Colm O'Callaghan (half time); Ciaran Sheehan for Kevin O'Driscoll (59 minutes); Kevin O'Donovan for Sean Powter (59 minutes); Blake Murphy for Ruarí Dean (63 minutes); Tadhg Corkery for Ian Maguire (67 minutes)



REFEREE: Maurice Deegan, Laois.