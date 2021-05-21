Lily hurlers unchanged for Derry clash

Lilies hoping to make it back-to-back wins

Tommy Callaghan

Tommy Callaghan

James Burke at wing forward for Sunday's AHL clash against Derry

Kildare senior hurling manager David Herity and his management team have announced an unchanged side to take on Derry on Sunday in Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Newbridge, throw-in 4 pm. Not surprisingly the team that gave Donegal a bit of a hiding last weekend is again starting against the Northern visitors

AHL, KILDARE v Derry:

1. Paddy McKenna; 2. Cathal Derivan, 3. Rian Boran, 4. Simon Leacy; 5. Kevin Whelan, 6. Declan Flaherty, 7. Sean Christanseen; 8. Cathal Dowling, 9. Paul Divilly; 10. Kevin Aherne, 11. Johnny Byrne, 12. James Burke; 13. Tadhg Forde, 14. Shane Ryan, 15. Brian Byrne.