Coill Dubh AFC to launch new Football for All programme this weekend

A new programme to make soccer accessible for all children is being launched at Coill Dubh AFC this Saturday.

The Football for All Open Day takes place at Cusack Park on Saturday, May 29 at 2pm. Interested players and volunteers can contact the club on it's Facebook page or email jenniferward2000@hotmail.com, or whats app 0876471267 or just arrive at 1.45pm for registration.

This inclusion programme is for players aged from six to 16 years of age with physical, intellectual and/or sensory difficulties.

Chris McElligott, who manages Ireland's international amputee team, will represent the FAI on the day. The club is also hoping to have some of Coill Dubh's very own Special Olympic medalists on hand to offer their help and support.

"On the Saturday we are hoping to take our first steps along the journey to providing this badly needed outlet for our community with us being one of only two clubs in Kildare backed by the FAI to provide football for all," said club chairman, Mike Ennis.