Lilies bloom in Portlaoise and book a semi final spot

Kildare booked a place in the Divison 2 semi final and a meeting with Meath following a thoroughly deserving 2-18 to 1-8 win over a poor Laois side in Portlaoise this afternoon.

Kildare led at the break 1-7 to 0-4, the goal coming from Luke Flynn, getting in on the end of a Kevin Feely centre, to palm to net. Laois hit seven wides in that opening half, many from scorable positions.

Kildare dominated the second half, adding a second goal from Kevin Flynn and while an incredible mistake led to the Laois goal, it did not deter Kildare with Shane O'Sullivan making a late appearance and scoring three points; half time substitute Aaron Masterson chipping in with two long range points while Jimmy Hyland was again prominent throughout.

Scorers: Kildare, Luke Flynn 1-0, Jimmy Hyland 0-4 (1 mark, 1 free), Kevin Feely 0-1, Kevin Flynn 1-1, Neil Flynn 0-4 (3 frees), Shane O'Sullivan 0-3 (1 mark), Aaron Masterson 0-2, Brian McLoughlin 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Conor Hartley 0-1.

Laois, Gary Walsh 1-5 (4 frees), Evan O'Carroll 0-2, Eoin Lowry 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, David Hyland cpt; Kevin Flynn, Eoin Doyle, Ryan Houlihan; Luke Flynn, Kevin Feely; Fergal Conway, Brian McLoughlin, Paul Cribbin; Jimmy Hyland, Darragh Kirwan, Neil Flynn. Subs: Aaron Masterson for Kevin Feely (half time); Shane O'Sullivan for Brian McLoughin (48 minutes); Alex Beirne for Darragh Kirwan (51 minutes); Paddy Brophy for Neil Flynn (58 minutes); Conor Hartle for Paul Cribbin (66 minutes); Shea Ryan for Ryan Houlihan (66 minutes).



LAOIS: Niall Corbet; Robert Pigott, Mark Timmons, Gareth Dillon; Seamus Lacey, Alan Farrell, Patrick O'Sullivan; Kieran Lillis, John O'Loughlin; Eoin Lowry, Paul Kingston, Daniel O'Reilly; Brian Byrne, Gary Walsh, Evan O'Carroll. Subs: Brendan Carroll for Daniel O'Reilly (half time); Mark Barry for Paul Kingston (49 minutes); Eoin Buggie for Paktrick O'Sullivan (54 minutes); Brian Daly for Byr ne (57 minutes); Finbar Crowley for Mark Timmons (57 minutes); Sean Byrne for John O'Loughlin (62 minutes) Ross Munnelly for Gary Walsh (62 minutes).



REFEREE: Paul Ó Faloon, Down.