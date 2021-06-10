Kildare Racing: Ticket arrangements for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby released

The Curragh are to host racegoers to the Headquarters of Flat Racing for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day on Saturday June 26, one of the chosen pilot initiatives for extended capacity at outdoor sporting events.

Up to 1,000 spectators will attend on just the one day of the Derby weekend and every effort has been made to ensure as wide a spread of tickets as possible, tickets will be distributed across the various sectors as follows and proceeds from the entry fee will go to the Peter McVerry Trust for homeless in Kildare.

200 tickets will go to Kildare residents; 450 will go on general release while local frontline workers will receive 50 complimentary tickets; the balance of the 1,000 tickets will go to Curragh and Go Racing in Kildare members.

The Curragh Racecourse have also decided that €10 from each ticket purchased will go to the Peter McVerry Trust, the national charity who provide accommodation for the homeless at seven different locations in Kildare.

The Curragh Racecourse reminds people who are interested in soaking up the Derby atmosphere locally that there are two festivals taking place next door to the iconic racing venue which they are supporting. Newbridge June Fest (www.junefest.ie) and the Kildare Derby Festival (https://intokildare.ie/ kildare-derby-festival/) will both be taking place with lots of activities and fun available for everyone to coincide with outdoor dining.

CEO of The Curragh Racecourse and Training Grounds Pat Keogh said “It is shaping up to be a special day’s racing and it is great that the revised protocols will allow 1,000 members of the public to attend. In line with Government protocols this will be an outdoor event. While it will not be the Curragh as we know it, the racing will be as good as ever and we are sure there will be plenty of atmosphere on the day. All dining will be outdoors, and we will have plenty of seating for your pleasure.”

To welcome everyone back, all tickets will cost €25 and will go on sale at 10am on Monday June 14 at www.curragh.ie. Residents of Kildare can register their interest by sending an email to reception@curragh.ie with their address and phone number.