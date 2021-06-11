Daniel Flynn returns for Kildare

Kildare have named their team for Sunday's clash with Meath in the Allianz Football League Division 2, with the winner gaining promotion to Division 1 in 2022.

Daniel Flynn, who missed both the Laois and Clare games through injury, returns at full forward, Brian McLoughlin drops to the bench; while Kevin Feely, who was forced off at half time against Laois, is named in midfield.

The full team reads:

KILDARE v Meath:

Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland cpt., Ryan Houlihan; Luke Flynn, Kevin Feely; Fergal Conway, Neil Flynn, Paul Cribbin; Jimmy Hyland, Daniel Flynn, Darragh Kirwan.