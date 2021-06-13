Kildare GAA: Senior League results

The Kildare EMS Copiers Senior Football League got under way on Saturday with a full round of games.

The top game in Division 1 was undoubtedly the meeting of Moorefield and Sarsfields and, as usual, this one did not disappoint with no shortage of cards, two sendings off, a black card and a number of yellows.

In the end it took a goal from Adam Tyrrell in the 63 minute to tie the game up.

Elsewhere St Laurence's defeat Naas while Carbury handed Celbridge a bit of a hidintg.



2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Group A Round 1

Raheens 4-19 Confey GAA 0-6;

Celbridge 0-11 Carbury 4-10;

Johnstownbridge 2-11 Round Towers 0-12;

2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Group B

Moorefield 2-7 Sarsfields 0-13;

Athy 0-12 V Castledermot 0-7;

St. Laurence's 3-13 Naas 0-19.

2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 2

Kilcock 2-15 Eadestown 1-9;

Clogherinkoe 0-13 Ballyteague 0-8;

Leixlip 3-11 Two Mile House 0-20;

Monasterevan 2-11 Maynooth 1-8;

Clane 1-14 Sallins 1-6.

2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3

St Kevin’s 3-18 Rathangan 4-14;

Kilcullen 2-8 Ballymore Eustace 0-12;

Ellistown 1-10 Nurney 0-22;

Straffan 1-13 Allenwood GFC 0-16.

2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A

Round 5

Rathcoffey 2-13 Cappagh 0-7;

Caragh 0-14 V Athgarvan 0-5.