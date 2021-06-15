In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Massive win for Kildare as they defeat Meath and gain promotion to Division 1

Dust-up at end sees Meath handed two red cards as Royal boss calls foul on Kildare player.

Extensive report, reaction, views and comment on the big game.

Memorable weekend for Lilies on all three fronts (Tommy Callaghan);

David Herity's hurlers defeat Mayo to gain promotion to Division 2A and now look forward to Joe McDonagh campaign.

Kildare Ladies are into the Lidle NFL Division 3 final and a meeting with rivals Laois.

As the Kildare senior football league gets under way we have reports from all the big games including the Newbridge derby between Moorefield and Sarsfields.

Golf: Big day for Naas as they celebrate on the double, while Cill Dara retain their Pierce Purcell crown.

Athletics a look back on another busy week on the track.

Racing: Another great week for all involved in racing in Kildare.

Dogs: weekly report on all the happenings at Newbridge Stadium.

Soccer: Continuing our KDFL build-up to the new season. This week we look at Monread FC; Allenwood Celtic and Straffan AFC.

All that and much more.

This week's Leinster Leader in the shops now.

