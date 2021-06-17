Motorsport: Kildare's James Roe looking forward to big weekend in US

Naas man James Roe will journey to ‘Road America’ this weekend with defending race winners ‘Turn 3 Motorsport’ for Rounds 9 and 10 of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship. Running in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the 4.014-mile road course is one of the schedule’s most anticipated events for competitors and fans alike.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on a road course this weekend,” said Kildare man Roe. “We’ll be looking to keep our momentum going and carry our speed from the oval at Lucas Oil Raceway over to this event. Road America is one my favourite tracks, and it’s where I got my first win in the F3 Americas Championship (now FR Americas Championship). We’re at the halfway point in the season now and looking to go on a strong run from here on out.”



Turn 3 Motorsport has a noteworthy record at the track; at the Indy Pro 2000 season opener at Road America last year, the then rookie team qualified on pole with driver Danial Frost before a technical oversight saw them starting the race at the back of the field. Frost then spent every lap of the race fighting to get back to the front, ultimately winning in an outstanding fashion at the finish line.



Now at the halfway point of the season and racing on a course where they have a strong, competitive package, Roe and the team are ready to challenge for top results at this weekend’s doubleheader.

“We are really looking forward to this weekend at Road America,” said Team Owner, Irishman Peter Dempsey, “This is one of the best events on the calendar. We have had a lot of success here, both as a driver and a team owner, so hopefully we can carry that into this weekend and have a strong race event with all three of our drivers.”