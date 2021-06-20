Kildare GAA club results

EMS Copiers SFL Division 1, Group A, Round 2
Confey 2-11 V Johnstownbridge 1-14;
Carbury 1-5 V Raheens 2-10;
Round Towers 1-8 V Celbridge 1-10.
EMS Copiers SFL Division 1, Group B, Round 2
Naas 1-17 V Athy 1-17;
Castledermot 0-11 V Moorefield 0-13;
Sarsfields 1-13 V St. Laurence's 2-8.
EMS Copiers SFL Division 2, Round 2
Sallins 2-8 V Clogherinkoe 1-7;
Two Mile House 0-14 V Clane 3-13;
Eadestown 1-14 V Leixlip 2-10;
Maynooth 0-15 V Kilcock 2-19;
Ballyteague 0-8 V Monasterevan 1-10.
EMS Copiers SFL Divisin 3, Round 2
Allenwood 4-21 V Rheban 0-2;
Ellistown 3-14 V Straffan 2-15;
Kevin's 1-8 V Kilcullen 0-11.
EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Group A
Athgarvan w/o V Ardclough Conceded
Cappagh 0-4 V Suncroft 4-16.
2021 Senior Hurling League Division 1 Group A, Round 1
Clane 1-20 Leixlip Hurling Club 0-18
Éire Óg Corra Choill 1-17 Ardclough 0-15.
Senior Hurling League Division 1 Group B, Round 1
Confey GAA 0-16 Celbridge 0-12;
Naas 1-12 Coill Dubh 0-12.
Senior Hurling League Division 2 Group A, Round 1
Moorefield Hurling Club W/O Leixlip;
Kilcock 3-20 Ardclough 1-9.
Senior Hurling League Division 2 Group B, Round 1
Maynooth 1-19 St Laurence's 0-10;
Naas 3-15 Celbridge 4-7.
Senior Hurling League Division 3, Round 1
Sarsfields 2-17 Wolfe Tones 0-7.
Senior Hurling League Division 4, Round 1
Ros Glas 4-6 Kilcock 1-10;
Clane 3-20 Maynooth 1-13.
