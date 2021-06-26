Kildare minors hit four goals to advance in Leinster MFC

Mark Gibbons keeps a firm grip of theball against Longford in the Leinster MFC
Kildare advanced to the quarter final of the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC following an impressive 4-10 to 1-12 win over Longford at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.
Kildare struck for their opening goal as early as the fourth minute when Gavin Thompson made no mistake from close range and while Longford hit back with a goal on ten from Paddy Moran, the home side went in at the break leading 2-5 to 1-4, the second goal from the impressive Elliot Beirne.
A couple of early points in the second half had Longford chasing and in fairness they reduced the deficit to three but there was no denying Kildare and goals from James Harris and Niall Dolan wrapped it up.
Final score: Kildare 4-10 Longford 1-12.
Scorers: Kildare, Elliott Beirne 1-3, Gavin Thompson 1-5 (3 frees), James Harris 1-0, Niall Dolan 1-0, Fionn Cooke 0-2.
Longford, Matthew Flynn 0-7 (6 frees), Paddy Moran 1-1, Emmet Brady 0-3 (3 frees), Matthew Duffy 0-1 (45).
KILDARE: David MacPartlin (Raheens); Robert Fitzgerald (Naas), Cian Boran (Eadestown), Sean Browne (Suncroft); Killian Doherty (Leixlip), Daniel Lenehan cpt (Naas), Padraig Daly (Round Towers); James Harris (Castlemitchell), Mark Gibbons (Kilcock); Cathal Kennedy (Athy), Patrick Mahoney (Maynooth), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Colm Dalton (Sallins), Elliot Beirne (Naas). Subs: Mark O'Donovan (Kildangan) for Cathal Kennedy (27 minutes); Tom McGrane (Naas) for Cian Boran (40 minutes); Killian Browne (Celbridge) for Fionn Cooke )55 minutes); Niall Dolan (Raheens) for Patrick Mahoney (56 minutes); Sean Mahon (Maynooth) for Padraig Daly (58 minutes).
LONGFORD: Oisin McManus; Adam Donnelly, Conor Smith, Paul McGee; John Boyle, Pauric Boyle, Ronan Courtney; Matthew Carey, Matthew Duffy; Andrew Flynn, Matthew Flynn, Emmet Brady; Paddy Moran, Caolán Lynch, Cormac Harte. Subs: Oisin Flynn for Paul McGee (13 minutes); Jonathan Burke for Emmet Brady (blood sub 29-half time); Michael Flynn for Andrew Flynn (half time); Jonathan Burke for Ronan Courtney (51 minutes); Ross Doherty for Matthew Duffy (52 minutes).
REFEREE: Patrick Coyle, Meath.
