Kildare GAA SFL results

Results from Rouond 3 of the EMS Copiers Senior Football League:
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Group A
Carbury 2-10 V Johnstownbridge 2-9;
Confey GAA 2-10 V Round Towers 0-15;
Raheens 2-4 V Celbridge 0-7.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Group B
St. Laurence's 0-8 V Moorefield 2-15;
Naas 2-15 V Castledermot 2-12;
Sarsfields 1-10 V Athy 0-11.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 2
Monasterevan 1-10 V Kilcock 0-12;
Clane 3-9 V Eadestown 2-12
Clogherinkoe 0-6 V Two Mile House 1-16;
Leixlip 1-17 V Maynooth 2-13;
Ballyteague 0-10 V Sallins 2-8.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3
Straffan 1-15 V St Kevin’s 3-14
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Group A
Grangenolvin 1-12 V Rathcoffey 0-11;
Athgarvan 4-6 V Cappagh 1-5.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Group B
Miltown 2-11 V Kill 1-8;
Robertstown 2-15 V Ballykelly 2-8;
Kildangan 3-11 V Castlemitchell 0-13.
