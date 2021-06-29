Kildare U20s win a thriller

Late point sees Lilies' hurlers over Carlow

Kildare U20s win a thriller

Kildare Kevin Kelleher gets his hand pass away despite the tight hold of Carlow Scott Tracey during the Leinster Gaa U20 Hurling Championship

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Just a few days after Kildare and Carlow served up a thrilling game in the Joe McDonagh Cup clash at Newbridge, their U20 counterparts repeated a similar feat in a mighty game at Dr Cullen Park, this evening, the visitors advancing by a single point.

It was a game that ebbed and flowed, a goal just before the break saw Carlow lead at the break by two points, 2-7 to 0-11.

Carlow had missed some very scorable frees in that opening while Liam Dempsey was in brilliant form for Kildare converting six frees in that period.

The second half followed similar lines, ebbing and flowing with Carlow looking on their way when leading 3-11 to 0-14 after 40 minutes.

Kildare hung in, a goal from substitute Conor Treacy gave them hope and by the 53 minute were level, 3-13 to 1-19.

However on 61 minutes the home side went one clear but Kildare never gave up, Liam Dempsey leveled before Paul Dolan hit a brilliant winner,

Final score: Kildare 1-23 Carlow 3-16, Kildare now meet Wexford in Newbridge in a week's time.

Scorers: Kildare, Liam Dempsey 0-13 (13 frees); Conor Treacy 1-0, Darragh Melivlle 0-2, Jack Higgins 0-1, Paul Dolan 0-2, Conal Boran 0-2, Muiris Curtin 0-2, Cathal McCabe 0-1.

Carlow, Jake Doyle 0-9 (7 frees), Eoin Hosey 1-2, Fiachra O'Toole 1-1, Conor Kehoe 0-4 (2 frees), Conor Treacy 1-0.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Kildare U20s win a thriller

Kildare Kevin Kelleher gets his hand pass away despite the tight hold of Carlow Scott Tracey during the Leinster Gaa U20 Hurling Championship

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie