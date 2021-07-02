Kildare GAA: Club football championship draws

Athy Captain David Hyland is lifted high by his team mates at the Dermot Burke Cup presentation 2021
Joe Mallon Renault Headquarters in Naas was the venue for the 2021 club senior, intermediate and junior football championship draws this evening (Friday July 2).
Once again Joe Mallon Renault Motors are the main sponsors for the senior grade. There are new sponsors at intermediate grade with The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy named as the title sponsors while at Junior level, Tom Cross Transport are once again the title sponsors at that grade.
At senior and intermediate level, Round 1 is an open draw, the winners going into a winners' group and the losers into a losers' section. Four teams in each group and each team plays one another giving each club three games. In the winners' group top 2 go straight to quarter finals; third team into a preliminary quarter final; fourth team is out.
In the Losers' Group, top team straight into quarter final; and 2nd team into preliminary quarter final.
In the Junior Championship Open draw 12 teams, two groups. Winner of each group straight to quarter finals; teams that finish second and third meet will meet to make up other quarter finals.
Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC:
Round 1: St Laurence's v Eadestown; Sarsfields v Clane; Confey v Celbridge; Carbury v Castledermot; Maynooth v Moorefield; Clogherinkoe v Naas; Johnstownbridge v Raheens; Round Towers v Athy.
The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy IFC:
Round 1: Nurney v Leixlip; Ellistown v Milltown; Ballymore Eustace v Allenwood; winner Caragh/Robertstown v Two Mile House; Straffan v Ratangan; Sallins v St Kevin's; Ballyteague v Kilcock; Monasterevan v Suncroft.
Tom Cross Transport JFC:
Group A: Rathcoffey, Rheban, Grangenolvan, Ballykelly, Kildangan, Kilcullen
Group B: Castlemitchell, Athgarvan, Cappagh, Caragh or Robertstown, Kill, Ardclough.
