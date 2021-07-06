In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Lilies extend winning sequence over Offaly to book Leinster semi final spot. Report, analysis, reaction and comment.

Undercooked Lilies come up with the right ingredients (Tommy Callaghan);

Paul Divilly and Gerry Keegan expected to return for hurler's big clash with Westmeath.

Ladies face tough challenge against Roscommon.

The Sheebeen Championship Championship ... now we're suppin' diesel (Tommy Callaghan);

U20 and minor hurlers advance with fine wins but U20 footballers fall to late goal.

A round-up of the SFL, plus all this week's fixtures.

Not one, not two, but three holes-in-one by Ross (11).

Karting: Alyx Corby puts in a strong performance in first meet of the season.

All the results from the Fairways plus Picture Special from Athy Open Week.

Racing: Big week for Jamie Powell and Chloe Byrne as both ride their first winners.

Dogs: Suzie's Oaks victory marked plus our weekly report from Newbridge Stadium.

Athletics: Locals perform brilliantly at the Leinster Junior, Senior and Master Championships.

KDFL: Soccer returns and Suncroft hit the ground running hitting Clane for nine; Kilcullen show early form. All the results of the week plus fixtures for the week.

