Kildare U20 hurlers shock Wexford

Liam Dempsey is bottled by a host of Wexford defenders in this evening's Lenster U20 clash
A night to remember for Kildare hurling as The Lilies U20s shocked Wexford to advance to the quarter final of the Leintster U20 Hurling Championship, and that done with 14 man, having lost Harry Dunne to a second yellow on 29 minutes.
With Liam Dempsey in brillinat free taking form Kildare led at the break 0-10 to 0-4.
As expected Wexford lifted their game but Kildare hung in until a penalty leveled it, two mintes into time added on.
Wexford then went one ahead but there were a few more twists.
Liam Dempsey leveled with a free and then in the 68 minutes a brilliant point from Dempsey clinched it for The Lilies.
Final score: Kildare 0-16 Wexford1-12
Scorers: Kildare, Liam Dempsey 0-14 (12 frees); Daragh Melville 0-1, Conor Treacy 0-1.
Wexford, AJ Redmond 1-9 (penalty, 7 frees), Eanna Doyle 0-1, Glen murphy Butlr 0-1, Mark Byrne 0-1.
KILDARE: Sean Burke (Naas); Peter O'Donoghue (Naas), John McKeown (Naas), Matthew Eustace (Maynooth); Ross Stapleton (Garryspillane), Cian Shanahan (Clane), Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill); Conan Boran (Naas), Harry Dunne (Maynooth); Muiris Curtin (Moorefield), Liam Dempsey (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cathal McCabe (Maynooth); Daragh Melville (Leixlip), Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Conor Treacy (Celbridge). Subs: Ciaran Flanagan (Maynooth) for Conor Treacy (45 minutes); Kevin Kelleher (Naas) for Ross Stapleton (47 minutes); Josh Shiel for Glenn Murphy Butler (52 minutes); Charlie Sheridan (Naas) for Daragh Melville (55 minutes); Daniel Murray (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Peter O'Donoghue (60 minutes); Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Ferran O'Sullivlan (61 minutes).
WEXFORD: Cian Byrne; Dylan Whelan, Kyle Scallan, Joe Conroy; Cian Browne, Cian Molloy, Darragh Carley; Richie Lawlor, Jack Doran; Glen Murphy Butler, Dylan O'Neill, Eanna Doyle; AJ Redmond, Thomas Murphy, Corey Byrne Dunbar. Subs: David Codd for Joe Conroy (23 minutes); Cian Byrne for Dylan O'Neill (38 minutes); Luke Kavanagh for Jack Doran (43 minutes); Josh Shiel for Corey Byrne dunbar (48 minutes); Mark Byrne for Kyle Scallan (61 minutes).
REFEREE: Thomas Gleeson, Dublin.
