Kildare hurling boss heaps praise on his players

"I felt the two yellow cards on Harry Dunne were soft"

Kildare hurling boss heaps praise on his players

Pat English, Kildare U20 Hurling manager

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

He  man have been sent to the stands over a disagreement with the match referee but Kildare manager, Pat English, concentrated more on heaping praise not only his players following their shock  win over Offaly in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship at St Conleth's Park on Tuesday evening, but thanking all who have, over a long number of years made this result possible.

“We have to really appreciate today, but the lads will have to ensure that it does not end here; it was a brilliant performance; we knew if we hurled on the edge we could put it up to Wexford; teams hate coming to Newbridge and we have to ensure to keep it that way” said a very happy manager.

On Harry Dunne's sending off, the manager said “two soft yellow cards, if you are going to get a yellow cared you would be hoping it would be tougher than that; look that's the way it is; we took it; the lads showed their strength; their character to keep going; never panicked; we decided who the free man was going to be; they decided to use a sweeper which probably suited us; but we just kept working the ball; serious heart; serious."

The manager refused to pick any one player, insisting it was a game won by 21 players.

“Liam Dempsey kept the score ticking over, but that's his job; we have a second and a third free taker so that probably keeps the pressure on him but it was a serious performance by 15, then by 14, then by 13; but Liam did hit over some serious, serious hard frees, and fair play to him; we used 21 players today and everyone of them did their bit.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie